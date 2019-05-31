Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

THE Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube will be the guest of honour today during the inaugural Women in Arts Conference 2019 at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The conference that starts at 12noon will be tackling issues to do with women in the arts industry.

Some of the speakers include all female Imbube group Nobuntu, business woman Nontokozo Masuku, actress cum musician Lady Tshawe, Berry Bickle, Silenkosi Moyo and Gilmore Tee.

The regional director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Butholezwe Nyathi, said: “This conference is our initiative that we are inaugurating this year. It’ll be an annual event where we bring women from the multiplicity of art forms represented here in the city. It’s a platform where women can deliberate on issues that affect them and their craft.”

He said issues that the conference will touch on include the power of arts and responsible citizenship. “We’ve a network of speakers that we’ve invited. Some will come and talk about the power of the arts in promoting responsible citizenship. Some will come and facilitate visioning sessions where we allow young women practitioners in particular to conceptualize their future,” said Nyathi.

The Min­is­ter of State for Provin­cial Af­fairs in Bulawayo, Ncube, will speak on how the ministry can empower women in the arts industry.

Award winning all female music group Nobuntu will speak on how they are helping women to access sanitary wear through their Pad Bank project. The group will also provide entertainment at the conference.

Maputo-based Zimbabwean artiste Berry Bickle will talk about how artistes can challenge the concept of identity through their works.