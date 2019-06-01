Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda has hailed the new football rules that came into effect today.

In an interview after a nearly four hour seminar on the new rules, Sibanda described some of the changes as a huge relief for goalkeepers.

The seminar, which was held in Bulawayo, was organised by the Zifa Southern Region and conducted by referees’ instructor Sabelo Sibindi.

Sibanda said while he leant a lot from the changes, he was particularly interested in new rules that affect goalkeepers.

“I think this is a huge relief for goalkeepers, especially that direct throw in and even the structure of the wall for the defending team. In the past goalkeepers were distracted by the big wall that included players of the attacking team,” said Sibanda.

According to the changes, an attacking team is no longer allowed on the defending wall but for the defending team to be protected by the law, they must be at least three or more players.

“The attacking team players should not distract the defending team’s wall like was the case in the past when there was pushing and shoving among players. The attacking players must be at least one metre away from the wall,” said Sibindi.

The participants, drawn from various teams in the region, were also told that effective today, a referee can no longer change a decision upon consultation with another official once play has resumed.

“If for instance a goal has been scored and the assistant referee has his flag up for offside but the referee does not see that but instead kickoff resumes, the goal will stand even if the referee then notices that his assistant had flagged for an offside. That goes for all other incidences, once play is restarted or resumes, the decision can’t be changed,” said Sibindi.

All verbal offences will now result in indirect free kick instead of a direct kick, even if inside the box where previously that would have resulted in a penalty kick.

The new changes were announced by the International Football Association Board (Ifab) during their 133rd annual general meeting in Aberdeen, Scotland, in March this year.

Zifa Southern Region spokesperson Mehluli Thebe said the new regulations are critical especially to the players and their administrators.

He said in most cases players’ behaviour after a certain decision by a match official influences the reaction of fans on the terraces.

“If you check when a referee sanctions a player or makes a decision on whatever would have happened on the field of play and players or coaches make some gestures, fans also join in hence it is important for the technical staff and the players to fully grasp the new changes,” said Thebe.