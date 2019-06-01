Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City showed true characters of a champion when they bounced back from a goal down to eventually hit three past visiting ZPC Hwange in a Zifa Southern Region Division One League encounter at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The Hwange based oufit threatened to electrocute the City fathers at their own backyard when they took the lead as early as the 22nd minute through a goal by forward Thomas Chimenya. Bulawayo City later equalised through a header by Innocent Kutsanzira.

The two sides went into the breather tied and the game was therefore anyone’s take. A few minutes into the second half, the City fathers turned the tables when they took the lead through another header by Nqobile Ndlovu before putting the game to bed off another Kutsanzira header.

“Our matches are all final games, that is what the boss (head coach Try Ncube) always tells the boys and I think that was shown today. The boys managed to come back from a goal down to win the encounter,” said City assistant coach Johannes Ngodzo.

City have maintained their top spot with 18 points, three points clear of second placed CIWU who are in action this afternoon against ambitious Talen Vision. The two teams clash at Crescent grounds before Bosso 90 takes on Ajax.

Former Dynamos skipper Angirayi Chapo who took over at Casmyn, makes his debut when the gold miners play host to Plumtree’s Mainline.

Fixtures:

Today: CIWU v Talen Vision ( Crescent 1200 hrs), Bosso 90 v Ajax (Crescent 1500 hrs), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Binga United (Mzilikazi Barracks 1200 hrs), Toronto v Mosi Rovers (Mzilikazi Barracks, 1500 hrs), Makomo v Moto Moto (Mpumalanga 1200 hrs), Casmyn v Mainline (Turk Mine 1500 hrs) Arenel on Bye