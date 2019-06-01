Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court for allegedly stealing 158kg of copper cables in Montrose suburb.

Wonder Sibanda (35) was arrested after being found in possession of the cables worth US$3 160.

Sibanda pleaded not guilty to theft before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

He was remanded in custody to June 10 for trial.

The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, told the court that on May 25, Sibanda stole copper conductors that weighed 158 kilogrammes from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC).

“Sibanda unlawfully and intentionally took into possession material used in connection with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity,” he said.

Police in Bulawayo received a tip-off that Sibanda was in possession of copper cables and proceeded to his place of residence in Lobengula to conduct a search.

Ten rolls of copper cables hidden in a car port were recovered, the court heard. — @sharonbuwe