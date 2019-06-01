The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has officially commissioned and handed over corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by Zimasco and Sable Chemical Industries at Kwekwe General Hospital.

The refurbishments have brought a facelift to the second largest provincial hospital.

Amai Mnangagwa has knocked doors of various health care institutions in pursuit of establishing first hand information on service delivery.

The First Lady said government needs private partnerships and a multi-sectoral approach to improve infrastructure in the country’s health care facilities.

“I was touched by infrastructure and utensils at the children’s home,” she said.

Representing the Minister of Health and Child Care, Health Services Board chairman Dr Paulinus Sikosana and the Midlands Minister of State Cde Larry Mavhima challenged corporates to partner government in reviving infrastructure in various health care institutions.

“As a ministry we have instructed health care institutions to come up with proposals to improve infrastructure in line with vision 2030,” Cde Mavhima said.

Zimasco injected $200 000 towards the refurbishment of an incinerator, maternity ward and buying a laundry machine while Sable Chemical Industries refurbished the children’s ward and adopted the private ward at an undisclosed amount.

Sable Chemical Industries CEO Mr Bothwell Nyajeka said they are prepared to solve financial problems the 300 bed hospital is facing while Zimasco head of corporate communications Mrs Clara Sadomba said they will continue to fund the hospital as it has a direct impact to the whole Midlands Province.

Kwekwe General Hospital has turned the painful page of hand washing linen notes Mr Abraham Muchena, the hospital management board chair.

“We used to hand wash linen here and I must say we are grateful for the facelift,” he said.

Like many health care institutions, Kwekwe Hospital is faced with challenges of financial resources to effectively deliver a good health care system.