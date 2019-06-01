Yesterday l tendered my resignation to the Steward Bank board to pursue other interests. Although it’s been more than six glorious years, It feels like yesterday when l started on this incredible gig.







I am graciously indebted to the board, the shareholder and the purple team for supporting me through my role. It has been a privilege to serve this great vision.

As overwhelming as it is, l believe time has come to say goodbye, to allow someone else to take the bank into a new growth stage and for me to sink my teeth into another challenge. I will always remember how special l felt serving all Steward bank customers no matter how small their query.







I have fond memories of how crazy and inspired the team has always been launching one ground breaking innovation after another and how emotional it has been to see the bank grow through the combined efforts of a highly driven team that has achieved so much in such a little space of time.

My heart and soul goes out to all the stewards across the country who have been loyal to the vision and supported my madness through the years, l owe all of you a debt of gratitude.

Nonetheless, I am excited that I will be embarking on an equally challenging role and thankful to God for His Grace.