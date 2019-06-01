Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE great Chinese philosopher and politician Kong Qiu once said a man’s greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time he falls, a situation which Premiership returnees Hwange find themselves in ahead of today’s league match against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

The coalminers, who marked their return to the elite boys club with a bang when they claimed the scalps of giants like Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum and held Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium, have suddenly found life tough after losing their last three games.

Chipangano have infact gone for four matches without a single win since their spirited nil all stalemate against Bosso, a situation that has also been made worse by reports of unrest in their camp due to none payment of allowances.

The coal miners now need to rise from their slumber before it is too late and today’s encounter against an equally unease Harare City, is a perfect opportunity for coach Nation Dube and his assistant Brian Njobvu to extricate their charges from the mud.

“We have been working largely on their mental strength to make sure that they remain fully focused on the job at hand and not think much about the past results which is now water under the bridge. What is important now is for us to rise from that setback and I am sure we can do that,” said Dube.

Self belief will be key for the boys, especially after that energy sapping 0-3 home loss to Caps United last Sunday.

Veteran players Felix Chindungwe, captain Gerald Ndlovu who missed last week’s loss to Makepekepe due to illness, midfielder Andrew Chuma and striker Gilbert Zulu will be expected to lead the pack.

While Hwange are looking at bouncing back to winning ways, at Luveve Stadium, Bulwayo Chiefs, who are slowly finding their feat after a win and a draw in their last two games, play against Ngezi Platinum.

Chiefs stunned Dynamos 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium for their first win of the season before choking up a 1-1 away draw to Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium last Sunday in a show of character as they move away from the relegation zone.

The club as usual, took to twitter to express their intent and at the same time taking a dig at fellow relegation candidates, Yadah.

“Chiefs to vacate bottom slot and leave it under the safe hands of Yadah FC.”

At Mandava Stadium, champions FC Platinum are expected to steamroll past fallen giants Dynamos who are yet to find their rhythm despite being the second team to fire their coach when they parted ways with Lloyd Chigowe and replaced him with prodical son Tonderayi Ndiraya.

Dynamos can however not be taken for granted given their legion of supporters who cheer the team on even if it is not playing well.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza told our Harare Bureau that Dynamos will always be a special football club in Zimbabwe despite the challenges they are facing

“It is a huge game for us as a club. All these years, when you play Dynamos, it is a massive game, not only for us as a club, but the whole country.

“Dynamos have a huge following and they will always remain Dynamos, always one of the biggest institutions when it comes to football in this country.

“So, we just need to give them the respect they deserve and as for the challenges, I think it is normal in football, even if you look at clubs like Man United.

“They will bounce back, the most important thing now is to keep on believing and keep on working hard because anything can happen in football,’’ said Mapeza.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve)

Manica Diamonds v Yadah (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Herentals (NSS),Harare City v Hwange (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Chapungu v TelOne (Mandava),Triangle v Mushowani Stars (Gibbo), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Caps United v Chicken Inn (NSS)