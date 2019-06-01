Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THIS year’s edition of the Kamandama Golf tournament seeks to raise $30 000 that will go towards widows and dependents of the 1972 Hwange Colliery Company mine disaster that claimed 427 miners.

The disaster, the country’s worst mining catastrophe, has been religiously remembered on June 6 and this year marks its 47th anniversary with calls for the day to be declared a national holiday or day of mourning growing louder.

The golf tournament will be held on June 5 at the Hwange Golf Club where about 120 amateur golfers are expected to tee off for a good cause. The competition will be held under 4 better ball hidden partner competition format.

“The events will run under the theme “Embrace and Practice Safety Always to Prevent another Disaster – Commemorating the Kamandama Victims”

The 6 June Memorial Service will be graced by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Richard Moyo.

At least 2 300 people, including the 71 surviving widows and their dependants, Hwange Colliery employees, local business people, representatives of trade unions, churches, business associates, suppliers, customers and strategic partners will attend the event,” said Rugare Dhobhie, the Hwange Colliery Company corporate affairs manager.

Last year’s golf tourney was won by local golfers Joseph Dubani Ncube who scored 44 points while Shelly Gwanonga was the toast of the ladies with a score of 43.

A total of 80 golfers stepped to the 18 hole Hwange golf club greens in a tourney that also had a fair support from the business executives.

Ngoya Chamala and her veteran partner Robson Dumani won the 2017 edition.

Matron Mguni and her partner Marko Phiri were runners-up with 74 points while the pair of Prisca Chimukoko and Thankyou Mwampamba scored 73 points to finish third.

Then Hwange Golf Club captain Morgan Gorerino and Eddie Mazivadondo settled for fourth position with 71 points while Moses Moyo and Prosper Manjengwa settled for fifth with 70 points.

Viola Musengi won the longest drive in the ladies’ section and Liberty Gumisa took the accolade in the men’s event.