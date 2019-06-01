Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national rugby women’s Sevens coach Abigail Kawonza has stepped down from her position allegedly to concentrate on her other administrative duties at Zimbabwe Rugby Union as well as World Rugby.

According to a statement from ZRU, Kawonza stepped down to fully work on her duties as the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Association president as well as the World Rugby Citing official, a position which she became the first Zimbabwean woman to hold.

“Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) would like to announce that Abigail Kawonza has stepped down from her national team coaching position in pursuit of other top portfolios she holds with the ZRU and World Rugby,” read a statement released by ZRU.

Kawonza led the Lady Cheetahs in various tournaments such the Kwese Sevens where the team was crowned 2019 Champions as well as giving Zimbabwe its highest ranking in Africa reaching third position after a brilliant run in the 2016 in the Rugby Africa Cup.

Having served Zimbabwe as a national team rugby player and Old Hararians Sports Club player, Kawonza said she would be concentrating on other portfolios she is handling.

“It was a difficult decision for me when you have so much passion for the game. I decided it was time for me after the 2018 Africa Cup, I feel I had a long and great run with the team. I have worked with great players and coaches – there is a solid group of girls that will ensure the successful continuation of women’s sevens. As history shows I will not be able to let go of the team, I will always be available to the players and coaches whenever they need me,” said Kawonza.

She said her stepping down will now accord her ample time on her role as president of the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Association which she said was a handful portfolio.

“Referees tend to be worse than players but I love this job. I have enjoyed my rugby and I am thoroughly enjoying this as well,” said Kawonza.

ZRU head of Women’s Rugby Abigail Mnikwa applauded the milestones achieved by Kawonza.

“Not only was she a coach but a mentor to the players and other coaches that she took under her wing throughout her tenure as a coach.

“She is not totally leaving us in the rugby circles as she will continue to serve within the rugby community,” said Mnikwa.