Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on the mining industry to play a leading role in attracting investors and driving the country towards sustainable socio-economic prosperity.

Officially opening the Zimbabwe Annual Mining Conference organised by the Chamber of Mines in Victoria Falls yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the mining sector is a vital cog in the attainment of the country’s vision 2030.

“The convening of this conference is opportune and the theme is most appropriate as my Government accelerates the quest for increased productivity across all sub-sectors of the economy in general and mining industry in particular.

“The fact that the mining sector can be a catalyst to broad-based empowerment and the reduction of poverty further gives impetus for stakeholders in this sector to be more coordinated and organised,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said as long as the mining sector is not coordinated and organised, it will be difficult for it to meet the set production targets.

The gold sector targets to produce 100 tonnes of gold per year by 2023 while the platinum and diamond sectors aim to reach 50 tonnes and 10 million carats respectively by 2030.

Overally, the Mines and Mining Development Ministry has benchmarked the mining sector to become a $12 billion industry by the year 2022.

The Chamber of Mines had earlier said there is consensus by all industry players towards meeting the targets and transforming the economy.

President Mnangagwa implored the mining industry to come up with recommendations as the country forges ahead with policy reform.

“Government recognises the importance of strong and effective legal regulatory, fiscal and monetary frameworks for the mining sector to deliver sustainable economic development. As a listening Government we will continue to be responsive to your views,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said his administration is committed to policy reforms in line with the policy of engagement and reengagement with a goal of putting the country back to the path of prosperity and development.

President Mnangagwa said policy reforms will enhance the country’s competitiveness as an investment destination of choice by removing bottlenecks, red tape and all forms of corruption within Government bureaucracy.

The President joked that His mantra ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ should not be misconstrued to mean ‘Zimbabwe is open for looting.”

He said there is need for a consolidated fiscal regime for ease of doing business.

President Mnangagwa called for linkages, public-private partnerships and cooperation of all stakeholders while once again assuring investors in all sectors including mining that their investments are welcome and safe in Zimbabwe.

The mining industry called for implementation of quick-wins such as opening closed and new mines and formalisation of the informal mining sector to which President Mnangagwa said work is underway and being given enough attention.

“The country is as a result witnessing unprecedented investor interest in the mining sector and associated value chain industries. I urge the mining sector to harness our regional strength and competitive advantage,” said the President.

He said partnerships are key in addressing all challenges including power shortages as power is key to the mining industry.

The conference which started on Wednesday under the theme: ‘Realising Vision 2030 through Resource Led Growth”, ends today with a golf tournament. — @ncubeleon