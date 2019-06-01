This coming weekend, the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) will take a trip down memory lane in celebration of its 25th anniversary, under the theme: 25toLife. The SAMAs present an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of specialists in the local music industry.

The awards ceremony and celebrations have noticeably evolved over the last 25 years. The first-ever awards show was hosted at the Alberton Civic Centre, later moving between Johannesburg, Sun City and Durban. This year, the SAMAs return to Sun City on 1 June 2019.

In honouring the harmonious legacy created over the past 25 years, the hosts have decided to bring out a few big names in the entertainment industry; game-changers who have had a part to play in the advancement of artists and producers in the entertainment space. Seasoned radio and TV hosts Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala will be co-hosting the awards. The pair are well-known for presenting Studio Mix, a popular music show that was aired on SABC1 in the 1990s. They will be joined by other hosts throughout the night, like hip-hop star Khuli Chana and media personality, Nomzamo Mbatha.

Over the years, the awards have paid homage to forerunners like Miriam Makeba, Manhattan Brothers, Dolly Rathebe, Dorothy Masuka. This year, a special honour will be bestowed upon late hip-hop star HHP, as well as legends TKZee and Mango Groove.

The industry continues to take form, by appointing experts to address critical issues, while harnessing fresh talent eager to make a footprint.

The SAMAs are hosted by The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA). The show will be aired at 20:00 on SABC 1 on Saturday 1 June.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO said in a press statement: ’25 to Life is a celebration of the 25 years of SAMA’s existence and the role music played in driving social cohesion. We have lived music since the dawn of time and it has shaped the way we think and feel, and has helped us forge our identity as a nation.

‘We look forward to sharing memorable SAMA moments, from their humble beginning and how different genres have evolved in the last 25 years to reflect the country’s evolution. There is no doubt that South Africans live music and appreciate its meaning and impact in their lives, that is why the SAMAs continue to honour the artists through this premium event.’