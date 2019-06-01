Sports Reporter

ACTING Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, yesterday unveiled the new Sport and Recreation Commission board led by renowned lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa.

The appointment comes after the Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry, who is currently on maternity, leave dissolved the previous board last September.

Mlotshwa takes over as the chairperson of the new board.

In a press statement released yesterday, Kazembe also named Dr Allen Chiura, former Zimbabwe Rugby Union chief executive, Colleen de Jong, and former ZIFA board member and Aces Youth Soccer Academy founder and director Nigel Munyati as commissioners with effect from today.

Karen Mutasa and veteran sports administrator, Titus Zvomuya, have been roped into the new board as well as Prince Mupazviriho (director-general).

“As the acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation with the approval of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and on behalf of the Minister, I have the great pleasure to announce the new SRC Board.

“The board is appointed in line with the terms of section five of the Sport and Recreation Commission Act chapter 25:15 and will take effect from the 1st of June 2019,” ready part of the statement.

The appointment comes at a time the country is preparing for several major competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from June 21 to July 19, the Netball World Cup in July and the African Games in August.

And hopes will be high the new board will be instrumental in the turning around of the country’s fortunes on the sporting front.

The previous board was led by Edward Siwela.