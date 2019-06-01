Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A WHATSAPP group fraudster from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly defrauding clients through a fake WhatsApp trading group.

Ngelihle Magonya (28) pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi.

She was remanded in custody to June 12 for sentencing.

Magonya, a Pumula South suburb resident defrauded Ms Sharon Nyauta (30) of RTGS $200 and other clients who are yet to lodge their complaints with the police.

Prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Magonya created a group on WhatsApp called Eco-cash trades and it had over 700 subscribers.

She then started posting messages promising them riches if they deposited money with her.

Those who did lost their monies, the court heard.

“Magonya was the group administrator and she sent a post on the group which read: We spin your investments and in two hours we double it, for example if you invest $100 to our current Ecocash platform in one hour you will make $300,” Mr Dlodlo said.

Ms Nyauta was lured with the advertisement and made Ecocash deposits into the supplied numbers.

Mr Dlodlo said Ms Nyauta did not receive back her money as promised but was removed from the group.

“Upon receipts of funds from the clients, Magonya immediately removed them from the WhatsApp group so that they will not raise alarm to other group members,” he said.

Ms Nyauta reported the case to the police leading to Magonya’s arrest. – @sharonbuwe