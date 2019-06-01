ZOL has increased it’s RTGS dollar prices again in less than months. I can’t blame them, the economy is in shambles such that the RTGS dollar is losing its value virtually every week. It’s really that bad.







I’m not sure if we should keep on saying that ZOL “has increased prices” rather than saying it “has adjusted its pricing in line with the changing value of RTGS dollar”. However, ZOL introduced USD prices for its packages which are (expected to be) more stable than RTGS prices. Just take a look at the new RTGS prices:

Fibroniks

Package New Price (RTGS) Lite $134 Basic $180 Family $411 Family Entertainment (Uncapped) $688 Modern Family (Uncapped) $918.50 Turbo pack (Uncapped) $1565

Wibroniks

Package New Price (RTGS) 2 gig $23.50 3 gig $28 5 gig $55.50 15 gig $92.50 20 gig $106.50 30 gig $166.50 60 gig $272.50 100 gig $402 Uncapped $545

VSAT

Package New Price (RTGS) Bronze $669 Silver $831 Gold $1315.50 Business Plus $2031 Basic (Uncapped) $365 Platinum (Uncapped) $3508 Enterprise backup (Uncapped) $531

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge