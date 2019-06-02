KAIZER Chiefs star Khama Billiat believes having many of his Zimbabwean compatriots plying their trade in Mzansi’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) is a positive thing for the Zimbabwean national team.

Besides South Africa, Zimbabwe is the most represented country in the Absa Premiership.

Warriors’ coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s 34-man provisional squad for the Cosafa Cup and upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to take place in Egypt, has no less than 17 players in the PSL.

Billiat, along with Amakhosi teammate Teenage Hadebe and the Orlando Pirates’ duo of Marshall Munetsi and Kudakwashe Mahachi, will represent the Warriors at the Afcon.

For Billiat, this is a major boost for the Warriors as it makes it easy for many of the players to connect considering that they play with and against each other on a regular basis in the PSL.

“For most of the guys from Zim who are playing in Mzansi, it helps us when we report for national duty as we’re already used to playing with each other,” said Billiat.

“We know how tough it is to play in the PSL, which is arguably the best league in Africa. We know what it takes to play at a high level. We challenge each other and have good chemistry.

“It’s nice to have many of your compatriots in the same league because we motivate each other; when one is doing well the other is inspired to improve their game as well.”

The Warriors, who will be using the Cosafa Cup to prepare for their fourth Afcon, will be looking to make history by becoming the first Zimbabwean team to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

The current crop of players led by former Amakhosi hitman Knowledge Musona is believed to be the best Zimbabwean team ever.

They’ve been pitted in a tricky Group A alongside hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Uganda.

They’ll face the Pharoahs in the opening match at the Stad El Qahira El Dawly in Cairo on June 21. — Daily Sun