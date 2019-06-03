Harare Bureau

THE 2019 annual Buy Zimbabwe summit would be held in Bulawayo from June 13-14.

Key business leaders, decision makers and Government officials are set to attend the indaba to discuss critical issues around the production of competitive goods by local industries.

The conference would run under the theme; “Enhancing local production, preference and market access through linkages and import substitution”.

Buy Zimbabwe Company would host the summit, which provides an opportunity for local companies to discuss issues on competitiveness and how to curb the current trade deficit.

“This is an annual event, the flagship of Buy Zimbabwe activities, which seeks to provide an opportunity to coalesce consensus for accelerated economic development through the deliberate preference of our local goods and services. The event seeks to highlight business opportunities and challenges with a particular focus on building national competitiveness for sustained economic growth,” said Buy Zimbabwe.

“The summit’s main objectives are to; establish a competitiveness dialogue platform to spur local production of goods and services to increase local companies’ market share in the face of foreign competition, ignite accelerated economic growth through promotion and facilitation of stakeholder efforts aimed at producing local goods and services for consumption locally and abroad to create employment and wealth for Zimbabwean pride.”

Over the years Government has introduced a number of policies and incentives to boost production in local industries as witnessed by the increase in capacity utilisation from 45,1 percent in 2017 to 48,2 percent in 2018.

There is now need to address policy gaps in terms of creating a quality policy to make sure goods produced meet both domestic and international standards.