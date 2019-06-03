Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PLUCKED from Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo by Lizwe Sweswe, who took him to rural Tsholotsho where he played a vital role in the team’s rise from Division Two to the Premier Soccer League, Butholezwe Ncube on Saturday finally achieved what every player dreams of whch is representing one’s nation.

Ncube, now on the payroll of Absa Premiership side AmaZulu, made his Warriors debut at the ripe age of 27 on Saturday when he was thrust into the crucial midfield department as the Warriors defended their Cosafa Cup when they played against Comoros at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

The Warriors progressed to the semi-finals with a 2-0 win. Ncube provided an assist to Khama Billiat in the 36th minute with a lofted pass to the Kaizer Chiefs man, who made it 2-0 after Evans Rusike had propelled coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s boys to an early lead off a cross from England-based Tendayi Darikwa.

Sweswe, now an assistant coach at reigning league champions FC Platinum, was full of praise for his ‘boy’.

“I am happy that he has finally been rewarded for his hardwork. Football needs patience and now he is on the verge of playing in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, which many players can only dream of. He is a box-to-box player with a knack for scoring as well and I think if he takes those shots at goal, he may as well score for the country,” said Sweswe.

Before heading for Tsholotsho, Ncube was a junior player at Bsesa (Bulawayo School of Excellence Academy) owned by Sweswe and Sakheleni Nxumalo.

“He was a junior player at Railstars’ Under-14 and we had no junior teams at Magwegwe North by then. We then formed Bsesa together with Nxumalo and he joined us. When I left for Tsholotsho he remained playing at Bsesa but after a while the boys came to join me and Ncube was one of them. Ncube’s debut was against Sizane when he was still 17. We were in Division Two then and he remained with us up until we made history by winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One title and with it a ticket to the PSL,” said Sweswe.