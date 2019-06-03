Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has defended the newly appointed Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) board chaired by renowned lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa.

Other members of the board are Allen Chiura, former Zimbabwe Rugby Union chief executive Colleen de Jong, former Zifa board member and Aces Youth Soccer Academy founder and director Nigel Munyati, veteran sports administrator Titus Zvomuya as well as businesswoman Karen Mutasa. SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho is an ex-officio member of the board.

Social media has been awash with nepotism claims in the appointment of the board despite the fact that wide consultations were done prior to a public announcement of the board.

Coventry, who is on maternity leave, took to Twitter to defend the appointments, saying the individuals had a proven track record of helping sport in their communities and are also successful professionals in their areas of expertise.

“These individuals already have a track record in helping sport and their community; they are successful in their areas of expertise so we can leverage this passion and their knowledge to develop our sport in Zimbabwe from (the) grassroots up to the elite level. I look forward to working with them to ensure our associations have good structures, are fully transparent and always committed to helping the athlete,” wrote Coventry.

According to the SRC Act, members of the board shall elect a vice-chairman from among themselves, and the vice-chairman shall exercise the functions of the chairman during any period that the chairman is unable to exercise his functions.