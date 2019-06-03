When Econet’s new smart data bouquets were announced a few weeks ago, I flirted with the idea of using the SMS bundles a lot more than before and even though I haven’t followed through on that promise (no one wants to migrate with me) it seems Econet may have caught wind of my plan and decided to nip it in the bud.







Econet SMS bundles recently got revised and they now look like this:

Price of Weekly SMS Bundle Number of texts

before revision Number of texts after revision $1 250 125 $2 500 300

The new pricing is a pretty significant cut as the $1 packaged has been halved whilst the $2 package will see you get 200 SMSs less. I think they still offer good value but they are not as enticing as they used to be and if you were using them as an alternative to WhatsApp (which I hadn’t come across) you might end up having to buy the bundles more often than before.







The daily SMS bundles are cheaper and may be useful in an emergency. For RTGS$0.10 you get 5 SMSs. For RTGS$0.20 and RTGS$0.30, you get 15 and 40 SMSs respectively. This is a lot more than you would get if you were just texting using your airtime/credit.