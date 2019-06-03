Mthabisi Tshuma

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has partnered rhumba musician Madlela Skhobokhobo for a song and jingle advert aimed at increasing environmental awareness.

The song titled Dobha is set to be released this month with the jingle set to be shown on ZBCtv.

Speaking after the shoot of the jingle recently, Madlela said he was honoured to be part of this initiative.

He said his role is to conscientise people on the need to take responsibility as individuals and communities in order for the country to achieve a clean, safe and healthy environment.

“As a musician and actor, I’m humbled to be working with EMA on this jingle and song. I hope the nation will appreciate the art used and the role artists are playing in environmental management.

“I want to urge fans to adhere to the messages we express in our songs and jingles because a clean environment is key for the success of the nation,” he said.

EMA environmental education and publicity manager, Amkela Sidange said the song and jingle are a way of increasing environmental awareness and creating environmental stewards among communities.

“Musicians are seen as mouthpieces of the communities they live in, thus singing about what is happening in the environment, increases awareness on local environmental issues.

“Through music, the message we seek to address as EMA is understood better and appreciated,” Sidange said.

“In Bulawayo, we’re working with Madlela Skhobokhobo among other local artists who command a huge following in the Matabeleland region. In Harare, we’re working with the likes of Derrick Mpofu and Irene Mutangandura.”

As an organisation, Sidange said one of their core values is stakeholder participation.

“It’s pleasing to see that more and more musicians are releasing songs on the clean-up programme and other environmental issues in the true spirit of inclusivity in environmental management,” he said.

EMA’s partnership with Madlela comes against the background of the national clean-up programme which was declared by President ED Mnangagwa in December 2018, where every first Friday of each month was made a National clean up day.

– @mthabisi_mthire