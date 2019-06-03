ZIMBABWE’S Under-20 national ladies rugby team will host South Africa Under-20 in a historic two-match bilateral series in Harare on June 26 and 29.

This will be the first time a South African ladies’ 15s side will be touring Zimbabwe at Under-20 level.

The conception of a bilateral sporting arrangement is an attribute to consistent competitive performances by Zimbabwe’s Under-18 girls’ teams in the South Africa Youth Weeks for the past four years.

In 2015 the Zimbabwe Under-18 won two out of three matches and came fourth overall out of 60 teams and moved one notch up the following year to finish third.

The girls then proceeded to give a sterling performance in 2017, winning three games and earning a well-deserved second place ranking.

Last year the girls finished third after winning two out three matches.

Head coach Nsikelelo Sibanda will be in charge of the Under-20 team and believes the girls will continue to make strong impressions in Africa.

“As a result of our performances, South Africa Rugby Union (SARU) saw it fit that we start building our Under-20 sides along with them.

“They were looking for the best possible competition in Africa and they settled for Zimbabwe based on the performance of the Under-18 girls.

“This is a historic moment for us as we are building our women’s rugby and hopefully we will be playing 15s Test rugby against them at senior level as well as Under-20 level,” said Sibanda.

Prior to the bilateral series, some of the Under-20 girls in the Under-18 side will travel to Jeppe Boys High in Johannesburg for this year’s edition of the SARU Youth Weeks from June 17-21.

Zimbabwe will take on KwaZulu-Natal in their opening game of the Youth Week on June 18.

