Mthabisi Tshuma

FORTY-NINE artistes drawn from the country’s 10 provinces are set to battle it out at the DreamStar talent search semi-finals taking place at Long Cheng Plaza in Harare.

The auditions which started off at MSU, Gweru in April and ended last month in Harare, saw seven singers from Bulawayo and five dance groups, among them Khaya Arts, being shortlisted.

Tinashe Kitchen, DreamStar marketing executive said this year’s semi-finals which will be held on a date to be announced, are set to be interesting.

“We are very impressed with the quality of talent that we got from the auditions. Our judges had a difficult time selecting acts to compete at the DreamStar semi-finals.

“The talent in the country is undoubtedly growing which is a positive development to our arts industry. We cannot wait to showcase this new crop to the nation,” said Kitchen.

He said the ultimate winner will get a grand prize of $3 000, a recording deal with DreamStar’s recording label JCMC Studios and an opportunity to travel to China among many other prizes. The first runner-up will get $1 500 while the second runner up will get $750.

Established by the CFZ, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, DreamStar Zimbabwe is an entertainment platform that seeks to empower talented youths aged between 12 and 40 to rise from backstage to the main stage. – mthabisi_mthire