From Mukudzei Chingwere in Zvishavane

Chapungu 1 – 1 TelOne

PREMIERSHIP sides, TelOne and 10-men Chapungu, shared the spoils in an entertaining Gweru derby played at Mandava yesterday.

Both sides needed penalties to convert and ensure a share of spoils in a closely contested match.

Allen Tavarwisa converted the first penalty ten minutes after the breather before Jacob Muzokomba cancelled from twelve yards again on the hour mark.

Chapungu finished the game with ten men after Collen Kwaramba was shown a second yellow card towards the end of the duel.

However, on and off the field of play the match was played in good spirit with a crowd from the same town, Gweru, most of them sharing transport to the match venue.

The airmen asked the first meaningful question when Hillary Mugoniwa overlapped and crossed the ball to Brighton Mugoni but the later failed to connect.

After the breather Trust Nyabinde handled a Nigel Hunga cross in the box and from the resultant spot-kick Chapungu opened the scoreboard before TelOne also equalised from the spot.

At the final whistle Rodwell Dhlakama was happy with a share of spoils though he felt he could have taken three points from the context.

“It was a good game played in good spirit and I think supporters enjoyed this game.

“We created a number of chances and with a bit of accuracy i think we could have won this game.

“But such is football you get some wins and some games you will not win, overally we are on the right track,” said Dhlakama.

TelOne coach Jairos Tapera said it was a fair result considering both sides played very good football.

“We played very well and we missed some good chances towards the end which could have given us maximum points.

“But this was a fair result both sides played very good football and a draw is a good result.

“I am very happy with the way these boys have been playing remember the bulk of them it’s their first year in the premier league,” said Tapera.

Teams:

Chapungu; H Rusawo, P Gumbo, H Mugoniwa,

C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, M Muchingami

(E Chitauro 85th min), I Nyoni, G Mleya,

A Tavarwisa (P Marufu 72nd min), B Mugoni (P Kumbula 53rd min), N Hunga

TelOne; R Pitisi, T Nyabinde, T Chikore, I Zambezi,

F Muza (J Muzokomba 34th min), S Phiri,

E Mandiranga, J Jam, E Zinyama, M Ponyera

(B Sibanda 55th min), D Mangesi