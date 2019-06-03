Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Star FM radio hosts and Zimdancehall DJs Templeman and Garry B are set to thrill Zimdancehall music lovers in Bulawayo this weekend when they perform at The Vista.

The duo which hosts the Star FM Dancehall Remedy show will be back in the city by public demand after they wowed patrons at the ZITF Shutdown Bash in April.

One of the organisers of the show, Terminator Makoni said: “We’re bringing Garry B and Templeman back to the city of kings after the duo impressed people at the ZITF Shutdown Bash.

“The show at The Vista is definitely going to be amazing.”

Supporting the duo will be renowned Bulawayo DJ and music producer Skaiva as well as Queen Dosto and Queen Mtkay.