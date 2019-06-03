Oscar Rusenga in TRIANGLE

Triangle 2 – 1 Mushowani

PATRICK MAGEGEDHLA’S 84th minute strike helped Taurai Mangwiro’s Triangle end a five-game winless run in an evenly-contested Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday.

Triangle had lost four consecutive games and drawn the fifth – collecting just one point out of a possible 15.

“This one is for the Triangle faithful, it has been a very long time since we last won and today we gave them something,’’ said Mangwiro.

“We were the more dominant side in the second half but we failed to protect our lead and for the ninth game, out of 10, we let in a goal.

“But, we found a way of sealing the three points, it was a very good strike from Patrick and it’s a goal worth winning any match.

“It was indeed a great relief because it has been a very long time since we last won and we are now undefeated in the last two games and it will definitely help restore our confidence.’’

The game started at a pedestrian pace as both sides were cautious and nervous in the opening minutes.

Ralph Kawondera profited from a Timothy January assist push the ball home after Mushowani goalkeeper, Hamilton Makainganwa, had been beaten.

It was his fifth goal of the season and came in the 63rd minute.

Substitute Sylon Chikwerengwe equalised for the visitors after a defensive mix-up between Praise Tonha and Donald Dzvinyai.

But the hosts found a way to win the match.

Mushowani head coach, Newman Mashipe, was a frustrated man saying his team kept underperfoming on the roaf.

“I am very disappointed, we did not play our normal football in the first half. We have been bad travelers and I thought today we could have come out with a point but, unfortunately, it was not our day,” he said.

Teams

Triangle: R. Mudimu, P. Tonha, A. Chivheya,

D. Dzvinyai, K. Chigwida, T. Mavhunga, R. Kawondera, G. Bhero (S. Makoni 60th min), N. Charumbira

(T. Magegedhla 55th min) T. January, C. Dhuwa

Mushowani: H. Makainganwa, C. Nyakope,

S. Savare, E. Mafirenyika (A. Phiri 31st min),

D. Melusi, T. Webster, C. Dzingai, K. Kapikinyu,

T. Mutandi, C. Zimondi (S. Chikwerengwe 60th min), E. Katema