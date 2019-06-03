Courtesy of RapidTickets, you can now buy tickets for many upcoming local events straight from your phone, via the USSD.







Anyone familiar with the USSD knows that the platform doesn’t need internet connection to use it. That means even if you have a feature phone (popularly known as kambudzi) you will be able to buy tickets on your phone. There’s no excuse that you don’t have a smartphone or internet access to buy a ticket.

What’s the USSD code?

The USSD platform is available for Econet users only on the *127# USSD code. You will be able to buy soccer and cricket, movies, transport tickets and other event tickets. The processing of buying those tickets is not a bit difficultat at all. Rather its just tedious since you have to be glued to your phone’s screen to respond to the many prompts to make the payment for the ticket.







What’s the payment option on the platform?

Since its available for Econet users only, its a no brainer that the payment channel is EcoCash only. When you are done filling-in your details you will then see a an EcoCash pop up that will ask for your pincode to pay for the ticket.

Hopefully the platform will do away with the the hussle of racing to buy tickets at the cinema or stadium. For events like soccer matches where large crowds attend, I guess it will reduce the time for people to get into the stadium and prevent stampeds at the gates.