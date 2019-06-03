SULUMAN Chimbetu and Leonard Zhakata had a good day in the office when they thrilled fans at the Winter Warmer Concert held at HICC last Friday.

The two revered performers shared the stage with Selmor Mtukudzi, Enzo Ishal, the Air Power Band, Mai Charamba and Seh Calaz, among others.

The event was organised by the Air Force of Zimbabwe as part of their efforts to raise funds for a number of charities they run in the country which include the construction of schools in remote areas.

The night belonged to Zhakata and Sulu who easily won the hearts of many as they played sing-along tracks at the show.

Zhakata came on stage after Selmor’s performance and the Zimbabwe All Stars boss played sing-along tracks throughout his set.

Many people in the auditorium danced to his timeless classics and he left lasting impressions with outstanding choreography from his band.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Zhakata said he was happy with the response he got during the show.

“It was a great show for us. It is good to have good responses at such big platforms. It is a sign that our music from yesteryear has stood the test of time. I was also impressed by the way some of our new songs were received. We will continue working hard to entertain our fans,” said Zhakata.

Sulu, who was reunited with his former paymaster, was all smiles after his performance.

“It feels good performing for charity especially for the AFZ where they still consider me as one of them.

“I still have fond memories with the AFZ and I am always in touch with my bosses who called me to come and perform.

“I did not think twice when the offer came because I am still doing it for Zimbabwe and my former employees,” he said.

Sulu worked for the AFZ before he became a professional musician. In his first days in music, he would balance his roles as a soldier and musician.

However, when he became popular in music, he left AFZ to pursue music full-time.

Also making a mark at the event was Selmor who performed her father’s tracks and her own compositions.

When she played Oliver Mtukudzi’s songs, many people sang along and the diva made sure to spice the acts with some new stage antics.

“I am trying my best to keep my father’s legacy alive. It is not easy because he was a big artiste, but I will try my best. It is also not easy because some people are trying to pull me down, but I will keep my head high above water to ensure that Tuku music lives forever. We are doing KwaTuku shows to make sure that we keep the legacy alive, “said Selmor.

Mai Charamba blessed the crowd with her praise and worship songs. She performed popular songs that took the crowd on a gospel journey.

It was a night to remember and the AFZ has promised to assist the less-privileged from proceeds of the annual show that has benefited many disadvantaged people.

To date, the charity fund, with the support of individuals and corporate partners, has constructed a state-of-the-art primary school and a fully equipped clinic in Murongwe in Dande.

Construction of a secondary school is underway with the first classroom block having been completed and handed over to the local authorities in March.

The charity fund has also provided scholarships to gifted and disadvantaged students with the first batch of beneficiaries having graduated in 2018. Aamong them is a medical doctor from the University of Zimbabwe and an actuarial scientist from the National University of Science and Technology.