If you’ve been following the issues of card cloning and cybercrime locally, you’ll know that the country is woefully ill-prepared to deal with this problem.







According to stats produced by the ZRP over $40 million has been lost to cybercrime in the first quarter of 2019 alone. That’s quite the number and presents a huge challenge to customers who don’t seem to be getting as much protection from banks or the police force.

Officials working on cybercrimes only managed to recover $1.468 million, down from last year’s $1.68 million during the same period. This statistic is particularly alarming because it means only less than 4% of the money lost was recovered. If you’re a victim of cybercrime, you’re in big trouble it seems…







It’s not all doom and gloom as the report does sight improvements on two fronts:

1 132 convictions being made during the period, an improvement from the 966 convictions made during the same period last year.

During the 1st 4 months of 2018 $63.7 million was lost to cybercrime meaning thus far 35% less has been stolen.

ZICT Chairman spoke to NewsDay and informed them of the weak legal framework which means there is some significant underreporting of these crimes:

The only area they (ZRP) can actually say they have been successful is on fraud. But, if you talk of someone doing card cloning … they can’t put it on any other section besides fraud of which card cloning should be a crime on its own. Modern crimes are not the crimes in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, referred to as CODE; CODE does not cover any. It was last done in 2007 and since early 2005 technology has greatly improved…so it is impossible that it would have covered a lot of the crimes that are happening now. So, what needs to be done is to revisit the laws each and every year and update the CODE. Engineer Jacob Mutisi – ZICT Chairman



The chairman’s statement seems to go hand-in-hand with what ZRP official Amos Tavaziva said last year regarding the police force’s ability to deal with cybercrime:

We need modern equipment and expertise to help us in gathering evidence. We have to rely on service providers via court orders. This is a new crime trend for the police, the judiciary and the prosecution. There is a need for training. Yes, we have convictions buts not as much as you would want to hear. Amos Tavaziva – Superintendent of the Cyber Crime Unit in the ZRP Commercial Crime Division