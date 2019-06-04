The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) says the government must enact legislation compelling all Zimbabweans to be covered by medical aid.

AHFoZ, an association representing medical aid societies in Zimbabwe, estimates that 10 percent of the Zimbabwean population is covered by medical aid as at December 2017.

These people, approximately 1.3 million of them, have been known to complain without redress, about the failure to provide satisfactory services by the 29 medical aid service providers, whose interests AHFoZ seeks to enhance, yet the association believes that there is need to have more people on medical aid, if not willingly, then by compulsion.

AHFoZ Chief Executive Officer, Shylet Sanyanga argued before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care that Zimbabweans must be compelled to be on medical aid because on their own they are reluctant to subscribe for the facility, choosing instead to prioritise things such as airtime and bread.

Other issues that AHFoZ raised are that the cost of oxygen has gone up while monthly rentals of RTGS$28 are now required by the company holding a monopoly over supply of oxygen at hospitals.

While the government has indicated that it intends to formulate a national health insurance policy to ensure universal health delivery to the people as part of its social protection programmes, AHFOZ is of the view that the government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is not the right institution to head the programme.