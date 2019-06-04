Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Afro-soul artiste Bekezela has encouraged Bulawayo artistes to step out of their comfort zones and pursue collaborations with artistes from outside the city as this will enrich their sound and introduce them to bigger audiences.

The Bulawayo-born artiste said this after receiving a South Africa Music Award (Sama) for Candy’s Hupenyu Unenge Viri album in which he was featured.

On the album which was named the best traditional album, Bekezela collaborated with Candy of the TsaMaNdebele fame, on the title track.

During the Samas, Bekezela was put on the spotlight when he accompanied Candy to accept the gong. He said he was still in shock over the award, his first Sama acknowledgement.

“I’m in awe and shock as I never expected to be awarded. I feel a great sense of relief as well, seeing that my work has been judged by a panel of specialists in the record industry of South Africa and found deserving,” said Bekezela.

He described Candy as a perfectionist who loves her art.

“Candy is a perfectionist and legend with tons of experience. Working with her was a combination of history class and fun. I learnt quite a lot while working and she shared her stories with Papa Penny and the late Peter Teanat days (when she was his backing vocalist and dancer),” said Bekezela.

On how he got to work with Candy, the Bekezela hit-maker said she sent him a message on Instagram looking for help on a Shona song she wanted to work on. He agreed to assist her and the two met at the Kalawa Jazmee studios (Candy’s record label) last year.

“When I got into the Kalawa studios, I noticed that the song needed a touch of a guitar. I immediately set onto a simple African rhythm guitar (melody), much to the satisfaction of Candy and the producers.

“I also laced my vocals and we built a storyline around the song,” said Bekezela.

Following this collaboration with Candy that has boosted his profile in South Africa, Bekezela who is signed under Muthaland with the likes of Vusi Nova and Ntando, said it is very important for fellow artistes in Bulawayo to have collaborations.

He said: “I’d like to encourage Bulawayo artistes to step out of the city and do exchange collaborations in order to enrich our sound. We’re the artistic and industrial hub of Zimbabwe and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t pursue collaborations with artistes outside the city as this will improve our music.”

He said the Sama gong had come at the right time as he is readying to launch an album.

“The timing of the award couldn’t be more perfect as I’m in studio working on my next project which will have exciting features and surprises. I’ve been researching on ways to improve my sound and grow my brand and I’m happy to say the first single will drop in August.

“Hopefully, the Sama award will give me the much needed points to advance into the next stage of the game – it’s quite a tough and unpredictable game,” said Bekezela.