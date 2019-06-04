Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC midfielder Thembani Masuku has been ruled out for at least four weeks after picking up an injury during warm-up in preparation for their league match against ZPC Hwange last Friday.

City went on to win the Southern Region Division One League encounter 3-1, extending their unbeaten run to eight games.

Masuku, who has established himself in the local authority owned club, pulled a hamstring minutes before kick-off.

City coach Try Ncube said they will miss the experienced midfielder, adding that players that will replace Masuku have an opportunity to prove their worth.

“Masuku will be out for about four weeks. He pulled a hamstring and his absence is certainly a blow for the team because we wanted everyone to be around. Masuku’s experience is just invaluable.

“We will soldier on without him and I’m confident that the replacements we have will do a great job,” said Ncube.

Former Highlanders and FC Platinum midfielder Welcome Ndiweni, ex-Tsholotsho defender Ayanda Ncube and Melikhaya Ncube are among the players expected to fill the gap left by Masuku’s absence.

City top the table with 18 points from eight games and face Indlovu Iyanyathela in their next game.

Talen Vision are breathing heavily on City’s back, just one point behind from seven games.

They kept their title aspirations alive with a 1-0 win against CIWU.

Former national Under-20 right-back Kudzai Dzingwe scored Vision’s solitary goal that earned his side maximum points as they dislodged CIWU from second place.

CIWU are now third, three points behind City.

Meanwhile, Victoria Falls’ Mosi Rovers, who anchor the table, were left searching for their first win after falling 2-1 to Toronto.

Former Dynamos captain Angirayi Chapo began his tenure as Casmyn coach with a 3-2 home victory over Mainline.

Southern Region Division 1 results

Friday:

-Bulawayo City 3-1

Saturday:

-Indlovu Iyanyathela 0-1 Binga Pirates

-Bosso 90 1-1 Ajax Hotspurs

-Toronto 2-1 Mosi Rovers

-Makomo 1-1 Moto Moto

-Casmyn 3-2 Mainline

-CIWU 0-1 Talen Vision

-Arenel Movers (BYE)

Table



P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 8 5 3 0 23 3 20 18

Talen Vision 7 5 2 0 9 2 7 17

CIWU 8 5 0 3 10 6 4 15

Bosso 90 8 4 2 2 14 11 3 14

Indlovu Iyanyathela 8 3 4 1 5 1 4 13

Makomo 8 3 3 2 11 7 4 12

ZPC Hwange 7 3 1 3 9 7 2 10

Binga Pirates 7 3 1 3 7 7 0 10

Ajax Hotspurs 7 3 1 3 10 12 -2 10

Casmyn 8 2 2 4 7 10 -3 8

Moto Moto 7 2 2 3 6 12 -6 8

Toronto 8 2 1 5 8 20 -12 7

Mainline FC 7 1 3 3 9 9 0 6

Arenel Movers 7 0 3 4 4 15 -11 3

Mosi Rovers 7 0 2 5 3 14 -11 2

