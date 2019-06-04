The newly appointed Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ) president, Mrs Elizabeth Nerwande has called for a collective effort in unlocking the full potential of the mining sector and implementation of strategies towards ensuring that the industry contributes to the realisation of economic aspirations under vision 2030.

The 2019 CoMZ annual general meeting, recently held in the resort town of Victoria Falls, saw the elevation of Mimosa Mining Company’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Nerwande to the helm of the mining industry representative body.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Nerwande, who will be deputised by Mr Demand Gwatinetsa, said unity of purpose remains critical in ensuring that the mining sector leads the economic transformation agenda and pledged to deliver sound leadership.

“Let me emphasize that a collective approach and unity of purpose will be critical in unlocking the full potential of the mining industry,” she said.

The outgoing president, Mr Bati Manhando said the mining industry is excited about the reforms by the government aimed at unlocking the potential of the sector, adding that the outlook for the sector remains positive despite depressed figures during the first quarter of 2019.

“The outlook for the sector remains positive as we projected growth to be spurred by the opening of new mines and investments. We see growth in the output of key minerals, with the capacity utilisation expected to surge,” he said.

In the outlook, the CoMZ anticipates the mining industry to continue on a rebound to be driven by increased investment, opening of new mines, exploration and expansion of capacity.

Capacity utilisation for the sector is projected to surge to at least 75 percent recorded in 2018 with calls for interventions to address foreign currency challenges and high cost structure.