Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SANDRA Ndebele, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Clement Magwaza will be the headline acts during the Bulawayo @125 celebrations taking place at the Large City Hall car park today.

The celebrations are being held under the theme #Reimagine Bulawayo and will kick off in the morning with a procession around the city.

The procession, during which people will have an appreciation of the city, will have two starting points, one at the Inxwala site (just behind Highlanders Football Club house) and the National Railways of Zimbabwe train station.

After the procession, people will converge at the City Hall where a plethora of artistes and DJs will entertain them. Besides Sandra Ndebele, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Clement Magwaza, Nobuntu, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble and Band Fusion will be part of the entertainers.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said he was geared to perform adding that he will use the celebrations to share some of his new tracks.

“I’ve got a new track with Boyoyo titled Celebrate and wherever I perform, people have been demanding that I perform it. This is one of the tracks that I’ll perform at the celebrations,” Madlela said.

“I want people to leave the venue tired and satisfied from dancing and singing to my music.”

He said the celebrations of the city mean a lot to him.

“We’re celebrating our life and culture and being part of Bulawayo – a city with great history and a rich heritage. There are so many people who came before us and paved the way for us as residents and also musicians. For this, we’re grateful,” said Madlela.

Sandra Ndebele said she was excited to be part of the celebrations.

“It’s been long since I’ve performed in Bulawayo and this is a great time to be part of history. I can’t wait to show off my new songs to the multitudes who will come for the bash,” said Ndebele.

On June 1, Bulawayo turned 125 years since its declaration as a town in 1894 by Dr Leander Starr Jameson before it attained city status in 1943.