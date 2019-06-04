Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed by three unknown people on Saturday morning in a suspected case of robbery which occurred 200 metres from Beitbridge Border Post.

The man was reportedly attacked at around 2am near the roundabout close to the entrance to the border post.

The man was seen writhing in pain by passers-by who reported the issue to the police.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the man died upon admission at Beitbridge District Hospital.

He was identified as Jeremiah Mutasa.

“We are investigating the murder case and have no further details at the moment,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

“The three suspects are unknown and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact Beitbridge police or any nearest police station.”

There has been a marked decrease in cases of muggings of travellers and the presence of conmen, bogus clearing agents and other wheeler dealers operating within the Beitbridge Border Post since security was beefed up under Operation Restore Legacy in 2017.

The immigration officer in charge of Beitbridge (Zimbabwe) Mr Nqobile Ncube told the Parliamentary Thematic Committee on Human Rights recently that in the previous years, they would record several incidents of criminals harassing people at the border area. The parliamentary team is on a countrywide tour of holding facilities to assess the human standards at police stations and ports of entry with respect to the rights of accused persons.

The Herald is reliably informed that the number of people being arrested at the border post currently for violating immigration laws is averaging less than 20 daily, down from 60.

According to police, they are arresting less than 10 people for other border offences daily.

In 2016, Government used $600 000 to upgrade security facilities at the port of entry with the view of stamping out corruption and leakages.

The border post was also declared a security zone in 2014.