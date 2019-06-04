Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

MORE than 25 development finance institutions from the Sadc region are meeting in Victoria Falls to deliberate on how best future capital projects can embrace environment friendly practices.

The meeting comes against the background of climate change induced disasters such as cyclones that have characterised the region recently.

The finance institutions, under the banner of Sadc Development Finance Institutions (Sadc-DFIs) and members of the Sadc Development Finance Resource Centre (Sadc-DFRC), play a humanitarian role in times of disasters.

Each country is represented at Sadc-DFRC by DFIs, and Zimbabwe’s representatives include Agribank, Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Zimbabwe and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO).

The conference starts today and ends on Friday under the theme: “Green Financing.”

Agribank head of strategy, marketing and business development Mr Joseph Mverecha said Sadc-DFRC members will be expanding funding of capital projects in the region hence the need to embrace an eco-friendly approach.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Deputy Governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo will be the guest of honour at the official opening set for Thursday here.

All Sadc countries will be represented at the conference.

— @ncubeleon