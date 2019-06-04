Zimbabwe’s mobile telecommunications service consumers have raised concern over network quality, coverage and affordability despite a growth in the use of the facilities, a latest study has revealed.

The telecommunications, postal and courier services consumer survey report released on Tuesday (today) this week shows a rise in the uptake of services by industry and households.

However, it is the network challenges, limited coverage and high costs that is a key cause for concern, with the University of Zimbabwe business studies lecturer Dr Nyasha Kaseke calling for urgent solutions.

“It is a worrying trend that should result in relevant authorities taking some remedial action for the betterment of the users,” Dr Kaseke said.

The network provision challenges are mainly concentrated in rural areas, according to the lead researcher for the study Mr Brian Mahuni.

“As for the urban areas it is really quite better but when we focus on the rural areas that where there is a big challenge,” he said.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Director General, Dr Gift Machengete said regulatory authorities will soon meet service providers to come up with solutions.

“It is an evidence based survey that sought to portray the real state of the sector so we are confident of better facilities in the future,” said Dr Machengete.

Some of the aims of the survey include identifying the level of satisfaction among consumers of telecommunication services, expectations by the users and recommendations to improve service provision.