Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) president Tendai Tagara has said the inter-provincial track and field championships will be held at the National Sport Stadium in Harare from June 8-9.

The two-day event will also be used to prepare for upcoming competitions in the Southern African region.

Tagara said other countries from the region had shown interest in taking part in the competitions.

“We’re working closely with our regional neighbours for them to send relay teams and we believe that their presence will make the event more competitive. The organisers are working flat out to ensure that the event becomes a success,” said Tagara.

He said the JM Busha Races’ final leg will be combined with the inter-provincial competition. The JM Busha races kicked off with a marathon on May 25.

The competitions will be used to select athletes to represent Zimbabwe at the World Championships.

“The JM Busha races’ final leg is combined with the inter-provincial and athletes are expected to get incentives meant to motivate them. It has been the norm for winners of the JM Busha competitions to get incentives; the same way it happened in Bulawayo and Mutare where the first and second legs were held respectively,” said Tagara.

“We’re expecting quite a huge number in terms of participants and the way in which participants have registered has shown that there’s interest by participants.”

Tagara said selectors will be on hand to choose athletes to represent Zimbabwe at the Africa Games to take place in August.

— @DecoDecent2