Laptops are one of the most common productivity tools today- they are portable and quite convenient. Contrary to its name, however, a laptop does not belong on your lap-unless you want to expose yourself to harmful electromagnetic frequency (EMF) radiation.







Your vital organs get an unhealthy dose of electromagnetic radiation from your laptop computer, if you make a habit of actually putting it on your lap. So here are 6 reasons why you should never place your laptop on your lap:

It can harm your reproductive organs.

A laptop may seem perfectly harmless, but it receives wireless internet signals (microwaves) and radiates EMFs. Its proximity to the reproductive system can pose risks, both on a male user’s sperm count and a female’s egg release.







It can lead to certain types of cancer.

Swiss researchers from University Hospital Basel found that a hot laptop could lead to skin damage on your lap, and that might even develop into skin cancer. The research was even supported by a dermatologist, who said that prolonged skin inflammation can potentially increase the chances of squamous cell skin cancer. Since people hold laptops close to their reproductive organs, it can possibly cause testicular and ovarian cancers.

It can cause back and neck pain.

A recent study found that hunching over that laptop on your lap can cause pain in the neck and back. Need a simple solution? Place the laptop on a table. When using a laptop or desktop, placing it on a desk is ideal since you have to bend your back.

It can cause sleeping problems.

There are certainly times when you use your laptop whilst resting in bed in the thick of night. It turns out that the artificial light from screens can suppress the release of melatonin, which helps you sleep. If you have been having insomnia for days, maybe it’s time to swap the laptop for a book before hitting the hay.

What’s next

In conclusion, these are quite compelling and debatable ( amongst researchers) reasons to not place your laptop on your lap, especially when you are connected to WiFi.

A laptop radiation shield is great solution to let you use your laptop comfortably and reduce your exposure to radiation, while minimizing the heat it produces.