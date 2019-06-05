Mthabisi Tshuma

GWANDA’s Bolamba Performing Arts’ debut performance at the Gcwala Ngamasiko Cultural Festival in Soweto, South Africa on Sunday marked a new chapter for the dance group as they wowed audiences there.

This was the group’s first regional performance at the cultural festival held at the Walter Sisulu Square where more than 40 traditional dance groups and individual artistes from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo performed.

The festival, a celebration of traditional music and dance, was held under the theme: “Celebrating 25 years of Democracy: Building a better Africa and a better world”.

Taking to the stage on Sunday afternoon, Bolamba Arts, a group which upholds African cultures through dance, gave the audience a well-choreographed act.

Speaking after their performance, the group’s director, Mthabisi Dube, could not hide his joy saying the South African public was impressed by the richness of their diverse dances.

“Performing for a different crowd and performing alongside other dance groups from across Africa was really a dream come true for us. This was a good platform for us as a group as we marketed ourselves to the continent very well through our polished act,” Dube said.

“People in South Africa were surprised to see Zimbabweans performing Tswana dances and were eager to know more about the Basotho and Babirwa tribes in Zimbabwe, of which we gladly educated them.”

Dube thanked the local arts ministry as well as the South African one for making it possible for them to perform at the festival which was in its 15th edition.

“All thanks goes to the Zimbabwe Ministry of Youth, Arts, Culture and Recreation, the South Africa Ministry of Arts and Culture and organisers of the Gcwala Ngamasiko Cultural Festival for facilitating for us to perform and making us feel at home throughout our stay in the neighbouring country,” he said.

Dube said the arts group has since added the festival to their annual calendar after relations and ties were strengthened with the organisers.

