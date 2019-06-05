Runesu Gwidi in MASVINGO

THE District Development Fund (DDF) says it is facing a litany of service delivery challenges that have seen contractors engaged for road projects threatening to withdraw services citing high fuel and other operational costs.

In an interview DDF coordinator for Masvingo province, Mr Masara Gutukunuhwa, said four companies that had been tasked to carry out the 2019 road works by Government under the old pricing regime were now demanding upward review of their payment rates.

He said the contractors had indicated that the latest fuel price increases have placed them in a quandary.

Mr Gutukunuhwa said Masvingo was allocated a budget of RTGS$3 million for 2019 road maintenance and construction before the spike in prices of fuels and lubricants.

“The cost of fuel, lubricants, spare parts and other operational costs has become a major challenge to our service providers. We are liaising with our head office on the issue,” he said.

“Before the hike in the price of fuels and operational costs, we were allocated RTGS$3 million, though it was adequate for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the province.

“Another alternative workable solution is to recapitalise DDF since its own equipment is now mothballing.”

Mr Gutukunuhwa said DDF had committed the RTGS$3 million to road projects that include Silveria-Beta Road in Bikita, Matihwei Road in Chivi, Furidzi-Mboyi Road in Mwenezi, Ndanga- Matambo Road in Zaka, Ziro Road in Gutu North and Rukovo-Chatikobo Road in Masvingo.

He said he funds will also be used to procure material to construct bridges.