Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

An ex-policeman who allegedly handcuffed his wife to a table throughout the day for damaging a satellite decoder cable, appeared in court yesterday facing physical abuse charges. Dakarayi Zvavadondo (30) also faces theft charges after being found in possession of police uniforms valued at $189.

Zvavadondo was not asked to plead to the charges when he was arraigned before Harare magistrate Mr Joseph Mundondo.

He was granted $20 bail.

It is alleged that on June 2 at noon, Zvavadondo confronted his wife whom he started accusing of damaging a DStv decoder cable.

During the quarrel, Zvavadondo allegedly handcuffed his wife to a table and tightened the cuffs to inflict pain.

The court heard that Zvavadondo left the house and returned in the evening.

On his return, Zvavadondo shouted at his wife, threatening to stab her with a knife.

He had to be restrained by neighbours who reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that the police officer who arrested Zvavadondo recovered police uniforms which included an FD suit valued at $102, two pairs riot suit jackets valued at $30, pair shin guards valued at $5, a traffic vest valued at $5, grey shirt valued at $12 and a pair drill boots valued at $35.

It later came to light that Zvavadondo, who was discharged from the police service for misconduct in September last year, did not surrender all the uniforms.

In a related matter, a Harare woman Mary Matete (40) appeared before the same magistrate on allegations of stabbing her husband on the chest with a pair of scissors.

The man had asked her why she had come home late.

Matete’s case was deferred to June 10.