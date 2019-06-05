Jurgen Klopp is set to be offered a new long-term contract at Liverpool, according to the Guardian.

The German has cemented legendary status at Anfield, following Saturday’s Champions League final victory over Tottenham.

The one thing aimed at Klopp was his lack of trophies, as well as a poor record in finals, but both of those supposed shortcomings have now been put to bed.

Such is the brilliance in which the 51-year-old is performing, the club want to extend his current deal as a reward for his efforts.

He still has three years remaining on a seven-year deal signed in 2015, but Liverpool are keen to ensure he stays on Merseyside beyond that point.

Owners FSG reportedly see tying Klopp down as a “priority”, as the Reds look to build a dynasty with the German at the helm.

Getting that first piece of silverware under Klopp always felt like the most significant achievement — now that it has been done, there is confidence that a period of huge success is on the horizon.

—Read Liverpool