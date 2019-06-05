Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

The investigating officer in the trial of former Energy Minister Elton Mangoma and two ZESA bigwigs yesterday insisted that the trio violated tender procedures.

Mangoma was appearing before Harare magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo.

The trio is being charged for corruptly awarding a $3 million tender to a South Korean Company, Techpro Private Limited.

Mangoma is jointly charged with former ZESA chief executive officer Joshua Chifamba and ZESA Enterprises managing director Tererai Mutasa

Energy Mundandishe, the investigating officer, told the court that Mutasa wrote to the State Procurement Board (SPB) seeking guidance on how to enter into a contract with Techpro.

SPB advised Mutasa to carry out formal tender procedures.

Mutasa told Mangoma that they needed to follow tender processes.

The advice was reportedly taken, but they allegedly went on to sign a contract without following the exact process.

Mutasa allegedly disregarded the SPB advice and approved the agreement knowing fully well they did not go to tender as advised by the SPB, said Mundandishe.

He also stated that Chifamba was guided by the SPB and was aware of what needed to be done. Instead of going to tender, Mundawashe said Chifamba suggested that the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act could replace those of the Procurement Act.

The trial continues tomorrow.