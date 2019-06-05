Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged members of the public to ignore misleading messages circulating on social media alleging that there is an upsurge in criminal activities in some parts of the country, especially during the night.

This comes as some people are circulating such false messages to instil fear and panic in the country.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said verifications at several stations showed there were no such reports.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern information on alleged criminal acts in Harare and Bulawayo, which is circulating among social media groups such as WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook,” he said.

“Verification with police establishments in Harare and Bulawayo has revealed that in areas such as Chisipiti, Avondale, Mabelreign, Borrowdale, Rhodesville, Greendale and others, no such reports as indicated on social media have occurred in the last few days.”

Asst Comm Nyathi advised members of the public to cross-check and verify facts from local police concerning criminal movements and reports.

“The ZRP is aware that there are some social media groups which have been created to discuss crime-related issues and it is from such groups that unverified information, which is mostly turning out to be false, is circulating,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were continuing with their operation of accounting for all unregistered vehicles and those not displaying number plates as required by the law.

“Reports of suspicious Honda Fit, Toyota Wish, Toyota Vitz, Toyota Raum and Toyota FunCargo vehicles being used in robbery cases are currently being investigated,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said members of the public should feel free to seek clarity on security matters from the ZRP on telephone numbers 0242-703631 National Complaints Desk, 0242-748836 for Harare Operations, 0292-885479/273547 for Bulawayo operations or WhatsApp number 0712800197.

Meanwhile, police in Mabelreign also issued a message to residents yesterday saying they had “noted with great concern” an increase in the spread of fake news through social media platforms in relation to crimes purportedly committed within the jurisdiction of ZRP Mabelreign.

“It is against this background that I come to you to urge you to desist from sharing information pertaining to crime without verification from the police,” read part of the message from the police.

“Such messages have the effect of instilling unnecessary alarm and panic among the generality of the public. Anyone who shares/forwards such information shall be held accountable for their actions.”

Last month, the ZRP assured citizens and visitors that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure peace and tranquillity countrywide.

This came after the United States had issued a notice alleging there was an upsurge in violent crimes and civil unrest in the country.

Police said the country remains safe, peaceful and secure.