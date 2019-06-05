Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

THE Venue lost yet another Central Soccer League match, going down 1-2 to ZPC Munyati on Sunday.

The Maphisa-based side played the game without a coach after the club parted ways with the former Zimbabwe Saints gaffer Admore Sibanda following a string of poor results.

The Venue has registered one win from 10 outings.

The Venue president Bokani Ndlovu said the club finds itself in a bad situation, but is still optimistic that their fortunes can be turned around if a new coach is found soon.

“We are working on hiring a new coach after parting ways with Sibanda. The club is embarking on a community project, which we believe can be fulfilled with enough support. Since The Venue is the first team to play in a Zifa league in our district, we are committed to protecting it and do everything in our power to ensure its survival. The results have not been forthcoming, but a league is a marathon and anything can happen at the end of the season,” said Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, Filabusi United also continue to struggle following a 2-0 loss to Vumbachikwe at Mthwakazi Stadium.

Filabusi are yet to record a win in their maiden season in the second tier league and if something drastic is not done, they could be returning to the Second Division.

