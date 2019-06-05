INDIA will start their 2019-20 home season with a series against South Africa, the Board of Control of Cricket in India confirmed on Monday.

Faf du Plessis and his side will play three T20Is and three Tests with the season starting on September 15 in Dharamsala.

India will play 12 T20Is and nine ODIs in the season, while the number of Tests have been restricted to five; all part of the ICC Test Championship.

Apart from South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Australia will tour India during the season that will extend till March 2020.

Bangladesh will play two Tests this time, after they played in the one-off Test in Hyderabad in 2017, in late November this year after a three-T20I series.

West Indies will travel to India in December for three T20Is and three ODIs, while Zimbabwe will get their first ever bilateral series in India since 2002.

Zimbabwe will play three T20Is in Guwahati, Indore and Pune in January 2020 before Australia play three ODIs in the same month in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bangalore from January 14.

South Africa will also make a second visit to play three ODIs in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata in March 2020.

Zimbabwe tour of India



Date – Format – Venue

January 5 – T20I – Guwahati

January 7 – T20I – Indore

January 10 – T20I – Pune

— Cricbuzz