Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

STAND-UP comedian Carl Joshua Ncube has received a major boost for his bus conversion project as Masters Paint and Hardware have offered to help with the final touches of the bus’ overhaul.

Earlier this year, the comedian started converting a bus that had been lying idle in Victoria Falls (where he is based) into a solar powered caravan with the plan of living and touring in it.

Speaking on the Masters Paint and Hardware sponsorship, Carl said: “Masters Paint and Hardware contacted me recently and told me that they’d been following my bus conversion project. They said they wanted to help me finish it up.

“They’re now supporting us with some of the hardware.” said Carl Joshua.