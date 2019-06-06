Bongani Ndlovu/Nqobile Tshili

The Bulawayo @125 celebrations that were held at the Large City Hall car park on Tuesday brought cheers to the city’s residents as they were treated to quality entertainment with food served in abundance.

The daylong celebrations started with a carnival around the city in the morning and culminated with a concert which had the city’s finest artistes.

First on stage were Mzoe 7 and Msiz’Kay who warmed up the stage for Clement Magwaza of the Kokotsha fame.

Magwaza was greeted by the hundreds that had congregated at the venue with wild cheers, whistles and ululations. His dancers complemented him well as they showed their skills, while another left the crowd in awe as he danced while balancing two bicycle wheels.

However, the fun was short-lived as Magwaza, after performing two songs, left the stage, much to the dismay of the crowd.

Next on stage was Novuyo Seagirl who was a tad bit nervous after the horrific experience during the ZITF Shutdown Show where she was booed off stage.

Fortunately for her, she was warmly received this time and even got people to sing her two tracks, Bambelela and AEIOU.

She then paved way for Madlela Skhobokhobo who also performed two songs Majazana and his break out track, Ngamnanka.

Before Sandra Ndebele closed off the show, there was a fireworks display which was a big highlight as it stole the show. People quickly took out their phones to capture the moment.

Earlier in the day, the commemorations of the city began with two processions, the first at Inxwala site and second at the National Railways of Zimbabwe train station.

These processions passed through various historical sites around the city.

The first procession started off at Inxwala site, which was a place the Ndebele nation used during the sacrificial ceremony of giving the first fruits of harvest to the ancestors.

The long meandering parade passed through another significant location, “The Hanging Tree” (down Joshua Mqabuko Street, between First Avenue and Masotsha Ndlovu).

“The Hanging Tree” (a False Marula tree) was used by the European settlers to hang blacks during the 1896 uprisings at the height of Matabele uprisings.

Passing by the “Hanging Tree”, the local authority recognised the brutality of the settlers as they colonised the Ndebele nation.

The city’s Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni who was on board the mayoral vintage car, a black 1971 Daimler Limousine, was part of this procession.

The colourful and vibrant parade which included schools drum majorettes and army band led the march along the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street.

The procession also had traditional dancers and horse -riding city council employees in true reflection of the mode of transport that was common back then.

Scores of the city’s residents watched the spectacle unfold with some of them wondering what was actually happening. But all the same, they joined in the fun and had a good day.