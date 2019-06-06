Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Premiership side, Bulawayo City, are ready for the weekend test against wounded army side Indlovu Iyanyathela at Mzilikazi Barracks on Saturday.

City, unbeaten after eight matches and sitting at the top of the Southern Region division One League table, head to Indlovu Iyanyathela’s fortress hoping to emulate newly promoted Binga Pirates, who became the first side to breach the army’s defence and hand them their first defeat of the season.

Binga Pirates beat Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-0 through a Baa Muleya goal.

Try Ncube, City coach, who has seen his charges score an incredible 23 goals in eight matches and conceding only three, said the title race is competitive and considers Indlovu Iyanyathela among the favourites.

“We always go out to fight for maximum points and what we’ve seen in this race is that it is very open and competitive. All teams in the top seven are championship contenders, meaning that every game is like a cup final because they’re all games that you can’t afford to lose,” said Ncube.

City lead the race with 18 points, followed by Talen Vision, who trail by a point and have a game in hand, then CIWU (15), Bosso 90 (14), Indlovu Iyanyathela on 13 points, Makomo (12) and perennial campaigners ZPC Hwange on 10 points.

City have an “intimidating” experienced side compared to their opponents.

The local authority side boasts of, among other players, former national team defender, Zephaniah Ngodzo, ex-Caps United defender Zibusiso Sibanda and midfielder Chris Samakweri, who played for former African champions TP Mazembe.

Blessing Mbwanda, Indlovu Iyanyathela’s manager, said: “We want to recover from last week’s defeat and I’m sure the boys will give their best. It’s going to be an interesting game and the fact that we play the log leaders makes it even more interesting.”

Indlovu Iyanyathela have played four home games, beating Arenel Movers 3-0, drawing 0-0 against Talen Vision and Mainline, and losing 1-0 to Binga.

Meanwhile, championship dark horses CIWU take on Bosso 90 at Luveve Stadium.

Southern Region Division 1 Week 9 fixtures

Tomorrow:

-Bosso 90 v CIWU (Luveve, 12pm)

Saturday:

-Casmyn v Makomo (Turk Mine)

-Moto Moto v Talen Vision (Hwange, 3pm)

-Indlovu Iyanyathela v Bulawayo City (Mzilikazi Barracks, 12pm)

-Binga v Mosi Rovers (Binga, 3pm)

-Ajax Hotspurs v Arenel Movers (Crescent, 12pm)

-Mainline v ZPC Hwange (Dingumuzi, 3pm)

-Toronto on BYE

