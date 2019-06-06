Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

SUPPLIERS and retailers have been called upon to ensure product quality and price competitiveness so that consumers get value for their money.

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) chairman Mr Philip Bvumbe said this recently during a business meeting jointly organised by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers in Bulawayo.

The meeting sought to build trust and confidence among all value chain players from a staple food and other basics distribution perspective.

“The principle that underpins the price monitoring is an equitable market place. We are saying as we monitor the prices, the competitiveness aspect between retailers must still remain,” said Mr Bvumbe.

He said CCZ will collaborate with GMAZ and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers to ensure the price monitoring surveillance and implementation across the country is done in good faith to guarantee fair and reasonable prices in the market.

“And we are also saying that as consumers we should be able to assert our rights of choosing between products, so the aspect of quality should also remain as you are aware now that most of the households are having one meal per day.

“As the (Consumer) Bill comes into law, the price monitoring and surveillance will be done in good faith to ensure there are fair and reasonable prices so that consumers can be able to access the goods and products, which are in essence very important to the well-being and dignity of our people,” said Mr Bvumbe.

He noted that price controls were not welcome as they result in product shortages in the formal market as had been experienced between 2003 and 2006.

The much-awaited Consumer Protection Bill has gone through third reading in Parliament and it is hoped that it will soon be passed into law.

If passed into law, the Bill will also lead to the creation of the Consumer Protection Commission, which among other responsibilities will be responsible for co-ordinating and networking consumer activities. A Consumer Court will also be established as a special court for the purpose of enforcing rights and serve as a court of record.

[email protected]